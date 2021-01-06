ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.66. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

