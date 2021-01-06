Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.51

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.51 and last traded at $119.77, with a volume of 2741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

