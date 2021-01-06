ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) (ETR:APM) Trading Up 0.4%

ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) (ETR:APM) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.00 ($5.88) and last traded at €4.98 ($5.86). Approximately 2,292 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.88.

About ad pepper media International N.V. (APM.F) (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

