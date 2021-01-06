AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 64% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $951,889.46 and approximately $39.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

