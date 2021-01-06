Abyss Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Indodax, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

