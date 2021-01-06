$92.68 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $92.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.95 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $86.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $363.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.31 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 20,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,582. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

