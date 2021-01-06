9 Meters Biopharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 1,351 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NMTR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 715,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,128,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

