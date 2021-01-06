$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post $9.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

WTER stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 24,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

