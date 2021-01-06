8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average daily volume of 1,356 call options.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

