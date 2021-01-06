8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average daily volume of 1,356 call options.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $35.72.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
