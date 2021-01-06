$89.12 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. 81,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,878. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

