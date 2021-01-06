$89.12 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. 81,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,878. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 1.20.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.