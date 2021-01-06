$88.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report sales of $88.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $99.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million.

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Luxfer by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.62 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

