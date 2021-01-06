$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.24 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $30.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

