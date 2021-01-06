$690.63 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) will announce sales of $690.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.28 million and the lowest is $633.05 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $443.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPX. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Johnson Rice lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1,667.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 801,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.