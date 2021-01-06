$6.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $6.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $21.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.75 on Friday, reaching $236.52. 126,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,195. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

