5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.40

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 140807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.23 million and a P/E ratio of 55.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

