5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.40

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 140807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.23 million and a P/E ratio of 55.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

