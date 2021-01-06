$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $68.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 41,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $717.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 96.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

