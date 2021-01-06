$502.78 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $502.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $506.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,480. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 352.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 680,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $10,446,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $9,728,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,270,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.