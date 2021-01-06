$5.13 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $5.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NRIX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 167,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

