$480.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $480.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.93 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $427.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.87.

WEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 55,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,110. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after buying an additional 393,912 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

