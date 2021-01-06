$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

