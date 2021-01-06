$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,889. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

