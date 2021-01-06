$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,889. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.