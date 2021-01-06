$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $30.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.66 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $115.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

