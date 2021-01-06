$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

