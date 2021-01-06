$299.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $299.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $253.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

