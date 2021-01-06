$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $28.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $22.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.43 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 17.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 8,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

