$270.74 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $270.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.20 million and the highest is $273.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.