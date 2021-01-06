$229.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.56 million and the lowest is $226.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $551.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

