$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.81 million, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 37.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAIR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

