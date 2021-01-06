$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) will post $2.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $9.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $10.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $11.22 million to $16.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Isoray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,938. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

