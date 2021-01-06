$2.33 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $6.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $6.25 million to $24.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

