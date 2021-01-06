$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.