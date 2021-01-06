$146.96 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $146.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.08 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $501.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.05 million to $506.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $629.00 million, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $637.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

