$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $848.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.58. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.