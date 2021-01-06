11,297 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in American Vanguard by 105.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 87.2% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 5.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

