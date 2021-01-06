$110.18 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post sales of $110.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $436.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $440.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $456.74 million, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $482.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 123,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,424. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

