$100.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $100.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.09 million and the highest is $100.60 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $86.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $381.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $420.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 103,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,452. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

