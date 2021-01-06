$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.61. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,010. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 482.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

