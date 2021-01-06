$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $8.10 on Tuesday, reaching $352.93. 224,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

