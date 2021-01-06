$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,537,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,330. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

