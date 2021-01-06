0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, 0x has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $353.09 million and approximately $153.91 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

