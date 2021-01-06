-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.