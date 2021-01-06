$0.73 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE BR opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $154.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

