$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.44 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

