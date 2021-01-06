-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,187. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $3,212,631. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.