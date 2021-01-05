ZUM TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,343.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 560.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $692,096.32 and approximately $5,343.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,320,702,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,305,272,287 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

