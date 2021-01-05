Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,885,531. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.