Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 3,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00.

ZS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

