ZPER Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 135% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $408,954.82 and $229.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

