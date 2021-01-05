ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 5.5%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares were down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 2,945,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,580,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278,953 shares of company stock worth $98,136,684.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,176,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,434,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.