Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after acquiring an additional 478,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 650,442 shares of company stock valued at $70,434,309. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

